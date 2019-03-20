Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Cruise Hippie L.A. in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer

An intriguing slice of modern Hollywood—namely, the nonpareil star constellation of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Quentin Tarantino—meets hippie Hollywood 1969 in the first trailer for Tarantino’s upcoming feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The movie centers around Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a washed-up Western TV actor who, with his stunt double and compadre Cliff Booth (Pitt) by his side, hopes to break out of the small-screen biz and onto the silver one. The pair also happens to live next door to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), whose murder at the hands of the Manson Family cult is bound to shake up the neighborhood.

Tarantino is known for his use of pastiche—best on display in his 1994 classic Pulp Fiction—and the rollicking first trailer for Once Upon a Time suggests that the movie will follow along similar lines. Late-’60s Los Angeles counterculture is on full display, with shots of the Cinerama Dome, a Pussycat Theater, dancing playboy bunnies, and an untold number of aviator sunglasses. Much of the movie was shot on location at restored versions of Hollywood landmarks.

Also included in the film’s notable cast are Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Lena Dunham, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, and tons more. Tarantino is reportedly attempting to finish a cut of the film to premiere it at Cannes in May, and it will be in theaters this July.