In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Atlantic’s Jemele Hill to discuss the Lakers’ late-season slide and the increasing likelihood that LeBron James will miss the NBA playoffs. They also discuss Bryce Harper’s record-setting $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and Jason Witten’s return to the Dallas Cowboys after a not-so-scintillating season in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Jemele Hill on Twitter and read her work in the Atlantic.

• Marc Stein’s New York Times piece on LeBron James and the Lakers “failing to activate” in the run-up to the NBA playoffs.

• ESPN’s Jeff Passan on what sealed the deal between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.

• ESPN’s Sam Miller on how Harper has and hasn’t lived up to his billing as “baseball’s LeBron.”

• Bryan Curtis in the Ringer on Jason Witten’s departure from Monday Night Football and return to the Dallas Cowboys.

Stefan’s Eyesore Fleming: In 1975, Bill Walton lived with radical sports reformer Jack Scott and called for the “rejection of the U.S. government.”

Josh’s Eyesore Fleming: The D.C. championship game between Sidwell and Wilson ended on a crazy buzzer-beater—and then another crazy buzzer-beater.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk to Jemele Hill about her move from ESPN to the Atlantic.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.