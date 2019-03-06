Joe Wright to Direct Period Drama, Obviously

No kidding. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The next movie for Joe Wright, whose credits include Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina, and Darkest Hour will be a period drama. Well, duh.

Variety is reporting that Wright is near closing a deal to direct an adaptation (naturally) of Erik Larson’s nonfiction book In the Garden of Beasts. As you might imagine, it is set on a distant planet in the Year 3000—no, just kidding, it’s set around World War II Europe, of course. The book follows the first American ambassador to Germany under Hilter’s reign. The summary, per Variety:

At first, his family embraces the vibrant scene in Berlin, but the ambassador soon learns of reports of violence against Jews. Even though his dispatches to the State Department are met with indifference, he continues to be concerned with the growing press censorship and the passage of shocking laws. It leads to the gradual realization of the horrific genocide that Hitler actually has planned.

Though Wright has occasionally made films set within the past 50 years, even they have an old-fashioned feel to them. His last project, to be released in October, is based on controversial author Dan Mallory’s The Woman in the Window, which the New Yorker described as “seems set in mid-century small-town America, not in twenty-first-century Manhattan.” Somewhere, Keira Knightley’s agent just stopped in the middle of whatever they were doing, struck by an inexplicable urge to call Joe Wright.

