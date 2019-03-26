Jimmy Kimmel Says the Mueller Report and Operation Varsity Blues Have Something in Common

Nearly two years after Robert Mueller began his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Mueller Report—a.k.a. Trump’s favorite “witch hunt”—has arrived. Newly-appointed Attorney General William Barr released a summary of the report that concluded that the president did not collude with Russia, and while the White House and Fox News celebrated the favorable outcome, others around the country let out a groan.

Still, as Jimmy Kimmel pointed out on Monday, our collective dismay is a bit ironic given the alternative, that our President deliberately assisted in an illegal foreign operation. “Half of America is upset that our president didn’t collude with Russia,” Kimmel said. “Seems like we should probably be happy about that, shouldn’t we?”

Though few have actually seen the Mueller Report—and Mueller did express that it “does not exonerate” the President—that didn’t stop Trump’s team from prematurely basking in the good news. “I hear Kellyanne Conway drank the blood of an entire goat last night,” said Kimmel. Throw in that Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti was charged with multiple crimes yesterday, and you’ve got an abnormally triumphant week for the White House. “The only way Trump could be happier with this Mueller Report is if a porn star rolled it up and spanked him with it,” said Kimmel.

Even as some Democrats insist that we can’t be certain of Trump’s innocence until the full report is available, Kimmel feels pretty sure that Trump didn’t collude with Russia—because he would never have been able to mastermind that kind of operation. “Putin wanted him in there and did what he had to do,” Kimmel said. “Basically, Trump got in the White House the same way Lori Loughlin got her kid into USC.”