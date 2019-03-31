Jim Carrey and Alessandra Mussolini—Benito Mussolini’s Granddaughter—Are Feuding on Twitter

Much to think about. Frazer Harrison/AFP/Getty Images

Italian politician Alessandra Mussolini—former rising star of the Italian neo-Fascist movement of the 1990s, Sophia Lauren’s niece, and, oh yeah, Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter—has spent the last 14 hours or so tweeting angrily at or about actor Jim Carrey, the star of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Although Carrey hasn’t yet responded to Mussolini’s tweetstorm, he fired the first shot, in the sense that it was one of his tweets that set Mussolini off. In another sense, however, Italian partisan Walter Audisio fired the first shot, because Carrey tweeted out a drawing he’d made of the body of Alessandra Mussolini’s grandfather, who, again, was Benito Mussolini, hanging upside down in the Piazzale Loreto after Walter shot him. Here’s Carrey’s latest artwork, after a photograph by Vincenzo Carrese:

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

It’s easy to see why Mussolini was upset: No one wants to see their grandfather hanging upside down from the superstructure of an Esso station, and no one wants to see their grandfather in a Jim Carrey drawing. (On the other hand, at least he didn’t use the morgue photo as a model.) Mussolini’s first response was a model of concision:

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

But Mussolini is famously touchy about her grandfather, and a single tweet wasn’t enough to make her point. Carrey should have known what he was getting into: Last October, Mussolini tweeted that she had lawyers reviewing “politically correct” social media users that said offensive things about her grandfather—one more time, that grandfather is Benito “Manifesto della razza” Mussolini—and would report them to the police.

+++ Avviso ai naviganti +++ legali a lavoro per verificare il "politically correct" di FB e altri social nei confronti di immagini e/o frasi offensive nei confronti di Benito Mussolini: monitoraggio e denuncia a Polizia Postale. — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) October 17, 2018

It’s not clear, though, which police would have jurisdiction in a case where a Canadian-born, naturalized American citizen drew a mean picture of the hilariously pompous sawdust Caesar who brought Italy to ruin. Perhaps this occurred to Mussolini as well, because, in a classic “worst person you know just made a great point” moment, she followed her tweet with a series of reminders of American atrocities:

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

I think @JimCarrey should draw that too pic.twitter.com/2oIwvL1KyU — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

It doesn’t really matter, but the next-to-last image, presumably supposed to represent slavery in the United States, actually depicts a whipping post in Delaware. (It’s possible Mussolini has strong feelings about criminal justice reform in Delaware during the 1970s—yes, the 1970s—but it seems unlikely.) Mussolini then went on to reply to the people dunking on her on Twitter for hours, stopping briefly to declare victory and claim she was stepping away:

Beh ora basta, mi sono diverta a rispondere agli #antifa da tastiera. Troppo bello, ancora ce cascano poveracci — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

After promising she was done tweeting, Mussolini then sent more than 50 additional tweets on the matter, a move experts call the “Bret Stephens.” Incidentally, I mentioned earlier that Carrey had become a U.S. citizen because it is very important to Mussolini that no one let him off the hook for the United States’ sins on the grounds that he is Canadian, as just a brief sampling of her many tweets on that important issue show:

Naturalizzato americano, gnurant — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Naturalized American, stupid — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Hi shit, naturalized American, idiot — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Mussolini eventually bowed out after saying that, although she wasn’t sure if American anti-fascists were more annoying than Italian ones, they were definitely touchier:

Gli #antifa americani forse sono più noiosi di quelli nostrani: certamente più permalosetti — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Anyway, it has doubtless been a difficult day for Alessandra Mussolini, who resigned from Italy’s National Alliance when their leader referred to the days of Benito Mussolini’s rule as “shameful pages in history.” Maybe some home movies would cheer her up. Here, for instance, is her grandfather throwing a big party for an old family friend:

What a charmer! Nevertheless, it’s got to be traumatic to be confronted with a graphic depiction of your grandfather’s corpse, no matter how many other people’s grandfathers and fathers and sons and daughters and mothers and grandmothers your grandfather got killed. We need a more tasteful and considerate way to express disapproval of this long-dead madman without insulting his very-much-alive-and-currently-serving-in-the-European-Parliament granddaughter. That’s why I’m drawing your attention to this 1942 Pathé newsreel in which a bust of Mussolini gets crushed flat as a pancake. The bronze makes an impressive farting sound while the crusher does its thing:

It’d be even better with a soundtrack.