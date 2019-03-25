Jeremy Lamb’s Insane Half-Court Game-Winner Gives March the Buzzer-Beater it Needs

March Madness may have your undivided attention, but please spare a moment to watch Jeremy Lamb’s crazy NBA game-winner from Sunday. Not only did his half-court heave give the Charlotte Hornets a 115-114 win over the Toronto Raptors, but it also made up for the NCAA Tournament’s frustrating lack of buzzer-beaters.

I’m not sure if Lamb’s fumbling of the inbounds pass makes the play more or less impressive, but the absurd shot keeps the Hornets in the playoff hunt and that’s all that matters. Well, that and the fact that it was totally ridiculous. Those who weren’t busy watching March Madness were certainly impressed.

woooooow — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 25, 2019

woooooow indeed.