The 21st century hasn’t been kind to the New York Knicks. Depending who you ask, their proudest moment of the past 15 years was either a playoff loss to Indiana or a 12-game stretch where a reserve point guard played well. Everything else has been an extended art piece dedicated to failure, and team owner James Dolan has received much of the blame. As a billionaire who often wears jaunty hats in public, you might think that Dolan would have grown some thick skin by now. Alas, he has not, as evidenced by a recent exchange with a fan that was captured on video.

A fan told Knicks owner James Dolan to sell the team and he reacted by kicking him out of MSG and telling him to "Enjoy watching them on TV." 😳



In the clip, which was published by TMZ Sports, Dolan is seen walking towards the Madison Square Garden tunnel in the closing moments of Saturday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings. When a fan yells, “Sell the team!” Dolan stops, approaches the man, and says, “You think I should sell the team? Do you want to not come to anymore games? That’s rude.”

When the fan says he was expressing his opinion, Dolan responds, “No, it’s not an opinion. And you know what? Enjoy watching them on TV.” (Note: the Knicks remain unenjoyable, even when viewed on a television.)

According to TMZ, “the fan was held while [two] cops and security came over to ID and question him before asking him to leave.” An MSG representative later told TMZ, “Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return.”

This is not the first time Dolan has tried to excommunicate his critics. In 2017, former Knicks star Charles Oakley was asked to exit Madison Square Garden after he yelled at Dolan. Security forcibly removed Oakley, and he incurred a one-year ban from the facility.

The fan from Saturday’s game may not have had the bona fides of a former Knicks power forward, but he definitely had a point. Dolan should sell the team! He’d make a few billion dollars and have more time to jam with his band, JD & The Straight Shot.

Every day could be #BandMemberMonday, Mr. Dolan. You just have to sell the Knicks first.