Pitch Invader Sucker-Punches Aston Villa Captain During Match

A Birmingham City fan is tackled to the ground after assaulting Jack Grealish. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Geographic soccer rivalries are famously intense affairs in England, but Sunday’s derby between EFL Championship sides Birmingham City and Aston Villa was marred by a downright shocking moment of violence. Ten minutes into the match, a Birmingham City fan ran onto the pitch and sucker-punched Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in the head.

The shocking moment Aston Villa's Jack Grealish was attacked by a Birmingham fan 😳 pic.twitter.com/1SxaoaBcJh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2019

The man blew kisses to the crowd as security escorted him off the pitch to be arrested. Grealish was remarkably calm after the incident. Not only did the Villa captain continue to play, but he also scored the match-winner in the second half.

Attacked by a Birmingham fan in the first half ✓



Scores the winner for Aston Villa in the second half ✓



The perfect response from @JackGrealish1 👏 pic.twitter.com/AwriGAJtx8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2019

“We deplore the behavior of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St. Andrew’s for life,” Birmingham City said in a statement. “The club will also support any further punishment this individual may face in the eyes of the law.”

This certainly wasn’t the first case of fan misbehavior at the Second City Derby. In 2002, a Birmingham City supporter got in the face of Aston Villa ‘keeper Peter Enckelman and taunted him after an own goal.

Fan idiocy seems to have been contagious across England on Sunday, and an Arsenal supporter ran onto the pitch in London to celebrate his team’s second goal against Premier League rivals Manchester United.

🗣 "You absolute numpty"



The last thing we wanted to see today, another pitch invader, this time at the Emirates 🙄 pic.twitter.com/M5AZ6WO9T4 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 10, 2019

On any other day, that man would be the dumbest soccer fan in England, but he had to settle for second-place this weekend.