Kurt Andersen talks with Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck about his new film, Never Look Away, and why the director interviewed the artist Gerhard Richter extensively to make a film that is only kind of about Richter. Plus, how Yanni, John Tesh, and other musicians discovered an improbable vehicle to ’90s stardom: the PBS pledge drive. And finally, Nat King Cole would be 100 this week. To celebrate, an appreciation from biographer Daniel Mark Epstein and actor Dulé Hill, who is currently playing Cole onstage.

