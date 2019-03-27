Tim Burton’s Entire Body of Work Only Needs One Honest Trailer

For an Honest Trailer, Tim Burton movies seem like low-hanging fruit. Most of them are almost parodies of themselves, united as an oeuvre by the auteur’s zany style and a lengthy list of weirdly specific images and motifs. That’s probably why the team over at Screen Junkies tackled Burton’s work as a whole rather than choosing just one movie out of the whopping 18 he’s directed—19, if you count the upcoming Dumbo. Spanning multiple genres, decades, and pale-faced Johnny Depp performances, Burton’s movies are both varied and consistently odd, perfect fodder for the Honest Trailer treatment.

With clips from movies like Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the trailer introduces us to a mystical suburban world full of striped suits, clanky contraptions, and old gnarled trees. (One title that checks these boxes that you won’t find here is The Nightmare Before Christmas, which Burton didn’t actually direct.) If you’re watching a Tim Burton movie, there’s probably a pale loner seeking acceptance, an ethereal blonde crush, terrible parents to be overcome, and an antagonist who’s “wealthy, overweight, or both.” As the narrator points out, Burton’s work is known for having deeply personal psychological roots. Or, to put it in blunter terms: “He uses tens of millions of studio dollars to exorcise his childhood demons.”

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.