Kurt Andersen talks with Heidi Schreck about her new play, What the Constitution Means to Me, which is based on oratory competitions she took part in as a teenager. Siblings Elan and Jonathan Bogarín join Kurt to talk about their new documentary, 306 Hollywood, an artful and even surreal look at how they dealt with their beloved grandmother’s house after she died. Niki Russ Federman talks about how she meant to stay out of her family’s smoked fish business, Russ & Daughters, and then found herself drawn in by klezmer music. Also discussed on the show: how Broadway productions are hosting special performances that take into account some of the heightened sensitivities and needs of audience members with autism.

