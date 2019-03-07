Hasan Minhaj Asks Exactly How Much Money It Takes to Ruin Your Soul

Asking for a friend. Netflix

The current trend of releasing behind-the-scenes footage of late-night hosts talking with their audiences is a nice counterpoint to the other current trend of late-night hosts producing what is essentially longform journalism. It’s easy to see John Oliver or Trevor Noah or Hasan Minhaj work their way through a richly structured argument about a single topic: That’s what their shows basically are now. But for a sense of a host’s day-to-day thinking, things like The Daily Show’s “between the scenes” segments operate in a candid and improvisational mode that can be more revealing, even as those segments explore topics the main show doesn’t go into. (See, e.g., Noah’s discussion of disability representation from January.) Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act is probably the most structured of all of these shows—Minhaj’s in-depth segments are longer than John Oliver’s, and his lightning-fast delivery means he packs about twice as much information into each of them—so the difference between a segment frantically outlining all the various ways pharmaceutical companies are trying to rob us and footage of the host just goofing around on stage is stark. Take this delightful bit of crowd work, in which Minhaj and his audience investigate one of the most pressing questions facing America, currently under assault by incredibly rich, incredibly evil people: “What is the monetary amount where your soul turns?”

It’s fun watching Minhaj manage the guy who thinks, like Dr. Evil, that a million dollars is still fuck you money, and fascinating to see him think on his feet as he tries to set the bar a little higher. (He’s presumably not a disinterested party when it comes to the question of whether or not people who have a million dollars should be presumptively considered evil.) But the segment ends without reaching a clear consensus on the exact point at which money ruins someone’s soul, and that’s a question we’ll need a serious answer for soon, lest the Revolutionary Tribunals descend into bureaucratic infighting. So here it is: $48,459,331.27. If anyone on the wrong side of that line would like help reducing their net worth to something wholesome and virtuous before people start casting aspersions, please feel free to reach out.

