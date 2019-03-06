Michael Sheen Is a Sassy Angel in Amazon’s Good Omens Trailer

We’ve always known Michael Sheen was an angel. And now, in the first trailer for Good Omens, Amazon’s new fantasy series, we get our first glimpse of Sheen as the fluffy-haired angel Aziraphale, who serves up a dose of divine sass.

Based on the celebrated 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the story follows an angel and demon duo as they gear up to face an impending Armageddon. Alongside Sheen, Doctor Who’s David Tennant costars as Crowley, the bad-boy demon. The rest of the show’s mad world is peopled with an 11-year-old Antichrist, Satanic nuns, witches, Satan (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), and God herself (Frances McDormand).

Though there has previously been a radio production of Good Omens, the Amazon–BBC Studios limited series will be the first time the novel has been adapted for television. Gaiman, who penned and executive produced the show, originally declared his desire to bring the story to the screen after reading an encouraging posthumous letter from Pratchett, who died in 2015. British TV veteran Douglas Mckinnon directed.

The six-part series will arrive on Amazon Prime on May 31.

