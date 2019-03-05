The official trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is here, and it’s poised to be a dark season—so dark, to judge from this trailer, that you can barely see what’s happening. In just six remaining episodes, HBO’s fantasy favorite will find a way to wrap up a slew of tricky plotlines, including a certain ill-fated romance between Jon Snow and Daenerys, the forthcoming battle at Winterfell, and that little question of who will sit upon the Iron Throne.

Spring may be 15 days away, but winter is officially coming. The show’s official Twitter account has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Season 8, and it’s as icy, sexy, candlelight-y, and Jon Snow–y as you were hoping it would be. Hopefully the sun will come up at some point, between now and April 15, too.

