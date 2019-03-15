Four of Game of Thrones’ Final Episodes Will Be Feature-Length

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloane/HBO

Though the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be the show’s shortest yet with just six episodes, it’ll compensate by making four of those episodes super-sized. HBO announced on Friday that while the first two episodes of Season 8 will be under an hour each, the final four will run 82 minutes, 78 minutes, 80 minutes, and 80 minutes apiece. Though those running times are shorter than the once-rumored two-hour episodes, they’s still so long that they’re basically feature films.

Time for some math: Season 7 of Game of Thrones comprised of seven episodes with a combined running time of 440 minutes. Season 8 will comprise of six episodes with a combined running time of 432 minutes. 440 - 432 = 8. It may seem petty to grumble over a season that’s a mere 8 minutes shorter than the previous one, but really? The filmmakers couldn’t think of anything to fill the time to make the season as long as the last one? A few ideas:

• Introduce Naomi Watts’ prequel character in a flashback

• White Walker makeup tutorial (that contouring!)

• Inexplicable Star Wars crossover

• Resurrect Joffrey for the pleasure of seeing him die again

• HBO rebukes the president over misuse of its trademark, and the 8 minutes is just footage of a lawyer typing out the cease-and-desist letter

• Mini Ed Sheeran concert

• A montage of photos of all the dead characters set to Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You”

• Extended Hodor monologue