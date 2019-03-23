The Fletcher Magee of the NBA Plays for Golden State and He’s Named Steph

Fletcher Magee #3 of the Wofford Terriers reacts in the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates on March 21, 2019. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Fletcher Magee on Saturday when No. 7 seed Wofford takes on No. 2 Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Terriers’ spring-loaded guard can hit jumpers however he pleases—on the run, after a spin, in a house, with a mouse—and he showed off the full bag of tricks against Seton Hall in the opening round.

Magee’s seven 3-pointers helped the Terriers pull away from Seton Hall, and, in the process, he became the most prolific long-range shooter in Division I history. He’s made 509 3-pointers in his four years at Wofford, passing Oakland’s Travis Bader. Any 3s MaGee drains against Kentucky (or, perhaps, deeper in the tournament) will pad his cushion at the top of the list.

Magee plays like a circus act, letting loose from absurd distances and angles. While the tournament marks the last time you will get to watch MaGee in action for Wofford, fans of his quick release and ICBM-like range should check out a player named Steph Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. While his career 3-point average isn’t quite as good as Magee’s (43.5 percent vs. 44 percent), Curry’s still pretty impressive in his own right.

You probably didn’t see Curry’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday because you were watching Wofford, but check out his Magee-like moves.

You can definitely spot the influence.

🚨 NEW RECORD 🚨



Fletcher Magee breaks the all-time record for career 3's with 505 & counting! 👌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/adJfvsJVdg — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

Magee die-hards may turn their noses up at someone who made only 414 3-pointers in college, but Curry is the real deal. When Wofford exits the tournament you should give him a look.