Live at Politics and Prose

A New Kind of Kingpin

Elaine Shannon discusses Paul LeRoux, the tech entrepreneur who remade himself into a ruthless crime boss.

By

Listen to Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Elaine Shannon discusses her book Hunting LeRoux at Politics and Prose.

You can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter:@PoliticsProse

Podcast Production by Tom Warren

Books Crime Podcasts