In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin discuss Duke’s crazy win over UCF and the battle between Zion Williamson and Tacko Fall. They also talk about Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s sideline behavior, and Ian Eagle joins the show to explain how play-by-play announcers call buzzer-beaters.

• UCF came this close to beating Duke.

• The battle between Zion Williamson and Tacko Fall lived up to its advance billing.

• The Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper on the debate over Tom Izzo’s sideline behavior

• In Slate, Nick Greene writes that no one will scream at Izzo for screaming at his players.

• Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter commentary on Izzo

• Aaron Mak’s Slate piece on the T.M. Landry and Varsity Blues college admissions scandals

• Ian Eagle’s call of LSU’s game-winner against Maryland

• Reeves Wiedeman in the New Yorker in 2013 on calling buzzer-beaters and Brendan Prunty in the Star-Ledger on the same subject

• A compilation of March Madness game-winners

Stefan’s Onions! Double order!: The origin of the boxing term “punch drunk” and the career of “the Original White Hope” Carl Morris.

Josh’s Onions! Double order!: Canada has a whole bunch of young star athletes, many of whom are immigrants or the children of immigrants.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Slate’s Seth Stevenson share their thoughts on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

