Conan O’Brien Doesn’t Want to Talk About What Happened at the Lake House

Don’t ask. TBS

Conan O’Brien’s show has been thriving in its new half-hour format: the tighter runtime and increased focus on comedy has been yielding a steady stream of modest but perfectly executed and hilarious segments, like this audience Q&A. The title is pretty self-explanatory: “Ask Me Anything … Except What Happened in the Lake House That Summer.”

There’s nothing funnier than well-executed negative space in comedy, and this segment is a great example. Conan slowly traces the outline of some unspeakable lake-house related crime, while ostensibly refusing to discuss the incident at all, and each detail he accidentally leaks is funnier than the last. The pacing here is exquisite, too: he goes from extremely general information like “I’d also like to add, apropos of nothing: I have an extremely common blood type. Just something for you people to know,” to a very specific set of facts about lake houses in just over a minute:

Let me just say this: Most lake houses are very old and full of all kinds of hazards, like faulty wiring, loose banisters, leaky gas lines—a lot of accidents can happen in lake houses, including things that might even seem implausible to a jury, like a canoe fire or a deadly owl attack.

Those do seem implausible! Unless Conan O’Brien is about to be charged for lake-house-related crimes—and it seems like he’s already beat the statute of limitations—the segment has no larger meaning, which is itself refreshing in an age when all comedy seems political. (If O’Brien is arrested for his lake house crimes, of course, we will all look back at this segment and wonder why we didn’t see it coming, but that’s a conversation for another day.) It’s just a well-done piece of comedy—and isn’t it about time you had something like that in your life? The lake house was years ago; it’s okay to laugh again.

