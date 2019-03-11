Nomi Kane

The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the nominees for the seventh annual Cartoonist Studio Prize.

The winner in each of our categories will be announced April 12. Each winner will receive $1,000 and eternal glory. The nominees were selected by Slate’s Dan Kois, the faculty and students of the Center for Cartoon Studies (represented by previous winner Keren Katz, the center’s 2018–19 Fellow), and this year’s guest judge, Gil Roth, host of the podcast The Virtual Memories Show.

Note: Faculty and others closely associated with the Center for Cartoon Studies are ineligible for the prize, and Slate wishes to acknowledge two major books published in 2018 by such cartoonists: Jason Lutes’ Berlin and Tillie Walden’s On a Sunbeam.

Last year’s winners: Katz, for The Academic Hour, and Michael DeForge, for Leaving Richard’s Valley.

Photo illustration by Slate.

The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Print Comic of the Year: 2018 Shortlist

Chlorine Gardens by Keiler Roberts. Koyama Press.

Girl Town by Carolyn Nowak. Top Shelf.

Passing for Human by Liana Finck. Random House.

Poochytown by Jim Woodring. Fantagraphics.

Space Academy 123 by Mickey Zacchilli. Koyama Press.

Tongues No. 2 by Anders Nilsen. No Miracles.

Why Art? by Eleanor Davis. Fantagraphics.

Windowpane by Joe Kessler. Breakdown.

Yellow Negroes and Other Imaginary Creatures by Yvan Alagbé. New York Review Comics.

Young Frances by Hartley Lin. AdHouse.

Photo illustration by Slate.

The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Web Comic of the Year: 2018 Shortlist

“As Before, So Behind” by Ted Closson.

“Being an Artist and a Mother” by Lauren Weinstein.

Comics by Tara Booth.

The Girl Who Flew Away by M. Dean.

“Having a Role in Life” by Elísabet Rún, translated by Unnur Bjarnadóttir.

Nancy by Olivia Jaimes.

“Sylvia Plath’s Last Plan” by Summer Pierre.

This Modern World by Tom Tomorrow.

Three Comics by E.A. Bethea.

“A Trip to the Museum With Cartoonist John Porcellino” by Gabrielle Bell.

Congratulations to all 20 of our nominees.