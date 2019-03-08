Slate Spoiler Specials: Captain Marvel

Listen to Slate’s Spoiler Special:

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Dana Stevens, Marissa Martinelli, and Jonathan Fischer take on Captain Marvel. What should we make of the movie’s historic female lead or its shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls? How well does it set up Avengers: Endgame? And what’s the deal with Goose the cat?

