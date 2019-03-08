Slate Spoiler Specials: Captain Marvel

Spoiler Specials

The critics discuss the new superhero flick, its ’90s nostalgia, and a theory about Goose the cat.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Dana Stevens, Marissa Martinelli, and Jonathan Fischer take on Captain Marvel. What should we make of the movie’s historic female lead or its shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls? How well does it set up Avengers: Endgame? And what’s the deal with Goose the cat?

Read Dana’s review of the film here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

