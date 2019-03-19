Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in April. (All titles expire April 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Heat
L.A. Confidential
Seven
Good Watch
Silver Linings Playbook (April 18)
007 Watch
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Goldfinger
Live and Let Die
Octopussy
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Binge Watch
Luther Seasons 1–4
Wallander Seasons 1–4
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1–5 (April 7)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions (April 7)
Video Game High School Seasons 1–3 (April 13)
Nostalgia Watch
American Pie
Family Watch
Happy Feet
Pokémon: XY Seasons 1-2
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (April 7)
If You’re Bored
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State Seasons 1-3
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Happy Gilmore
Sex and the City: The Movie
Raw (April 4)