Luther. Robert Viglasky/BBC

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in April. (All titles expire April 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Heat

L.A. Confidential

Seven



Good Watch

﻿Silver Linings Playbook (April 18)

007 Watch

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Goldfinger

Live and Let Die

Octopussy

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice



Binge Watch

Luther Seasons 1–4

Wallander Seasons 1–4

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1–5 (April 7)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions (April 7)

Video Game High School Seasons 1–3 (April 13)

Nostalgia Watch

American Pie



Family Watch

Happy Feet

Pokémon: XY Seasons 1-2

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (April 7)



If You’re Bored

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State Seasons 1-3

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Happy Gilmore

Sex and the City: The Movie

Raw (April 4)