Where Is Goose the Cat in the New Avengers: Endgame Trailer?

This post contains spoilers about Goose the cat in Captain Marvel.

Did Goose the cat survive the Snapture? Did she even survive the ’90s? What is the life span of a Flerken, anyway? None of these questions is answered in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, but you can watch it above anyway, if you want to. (It’s in theaters April 26.) OK, now let’s focus: In the trailer, we see that Captain America, Thor, and other superheroes who survived the end of Avengers: Infinity War are joined by Captain Marvel, but her movie’s breakout star, a cat who is secretly a dangerous alien, is nowhere to be found.

I am troubled by Goose’s absence, because even though she gobbles up bad guys like Chex Mix and contains an entire pocket universe inside of her, she’s still a sweet widdle kitty cat with a fuzzy widdle face. Also, we know that Goose remains with Nick Fury on Earth at the end of Captain Marvel, and Kevin Feige recently said that Flerken probably live longer than ordinary cats, which means she could conceivably be around for the events of Endgame—if she wasn’t one of the 50 percent of living creatures that Thanos eliminated, that is.

Could Goose have avoided being Snaptured by using dimensional travel? I called up Antonio Gatto, head of extraterrestrial feline anatomy at the University of Bologna, to find out, and he said, “I’m not a real person, I’m just some guy you made up for the joke, please just go see the movie instead of asking ridiculous questions.”