New Avengers Poster Reveals That Shuri Is Dead (for a Month)

Letitia Wright as Shuri in a new character poster for Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios

With Avengers: Endgame but a month away, Marvel Studios has released a series of character posters that are rather revealing—though whether they reveal anything important depends on who you ask. The collection features portraits of the franchise’s heroes, each one accompanied by the tagline “Avenge the Fallen.” Characters who survived Infinity War received posters in color, while those who perished are pictured in black and white.

Many of those who received the monochrome treatment, like Vision and Winter Soldier, were expected, but at least one has fans worried: the black-and-white poster for Letitia Wright’s Shuri, the genius princess from Wakanda and younger sister to T’Challa.

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel universe experienced a massive loss—50 percent of the population, to be exact—at the hands of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet. During that final battle, Shuri contributed by trying to separate Vision from the Mind Stone. It wasn’t clear what happened next, but the grayscale poster hints at an offscreen demise. The unfortunate revelation came as a surprise for fans, especially considering that Angela Bassett, who plays Shuri’s mom Ramonda, confirmed in an interview that both she and her daughter made it out alive.

This being Marvel, we’re willing to bet that Shuri won’t stay dead through Endgame. In fact, we would bet the remaining 50 percent of the population on it. No one will know for sure until April 26, when the massive franchise’s final installment officially arrives, but until then, let’s put a hold on the “In Memoriam” montage.