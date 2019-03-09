Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

After making her stand-up debut in D.C., Aparna Nancherla quickly became a comedy darling in Los Angeles and New York, writing for FX’s Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell and NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. She also became a welcome fixture in New York’s competitive stand-up scene, thanks to her smart and self-aware one-liners. When she opened up about her own anxiety and depression, more fans flocked. As a writer and actor, she has worked on HBO’s Crashing, Comedy Central’s Corporate, and Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. Now she’s eager to explore new terrain in her next stand-up special, but worries what fans and Hollywood will think. In her conversation with Catie Lazarus, Nancherla talks about the solitary nature of stand-up performing and writing, the toll it takes to regularly joke about anxiety, and how to say no to too much work.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Theme song by Lady Rizzo.