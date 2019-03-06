Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Reveals He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed in a video on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said in the video. Citing the statistic that 50,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with the disease each year, he added, “with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Friends have taken to social media with words of encouragement, including Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak.

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Trebek has served as the face of Jeopardy! since the game show was revived in 1984. In the video, he ends his announcement on a lighter note, joking that, under his contract, he’s obligated to serve as Jeopardy! host for three more years. “Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

