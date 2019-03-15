Live at Politics and Prose

Bending Toward Justice

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones describes his experience of prosecuting the perpetrators of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing.

Listen to Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones discusses his book, Bending Toward Justice, at Politics and Prose.

