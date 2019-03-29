“No One Like Her”: Filmmakers Pay Tribute to Agnès Varda, Master of the French New Wave

Agnes Varda poses at the Chaumont-sur-Loire castle in France on March 23. Guillaume Souvant/Getty Images

Agnès Varda, the legendary French director and New Wave icon behind such films as Cléo From 5 to 7 and Faces Places, died on Friday in her home in Paris, Variety reports. She was 90. Varda’s death from breast cancer was confirmed by her family, who said in a statement that she was “surrounded by family and friends” at the time of her passing. They described her as a “joyful feminist” and “passionate artist.”

Varda got her start as a still photographer before launching her career as a filmmaker with her 1995 feature debut, La Pointe Courte. The film, which was dismissed by major critics at the time, is now widely considered a prelude to the French New Wave. Her second feature, Cléo From 5 to 7, landed in the Cannes Film Festival and catapulted the filmmaker to international fame. For decades, Varda remained a leading force on the international film scene. In 2017, she became the first woman to receive an honorary Oscar, and she was nominated for her first competitive Oscar in 2018 for Faces Places.

On social media, news of Varda’s passing was met with remembrances from major voices in the creative community, including the visual artist JR, who was Varda’s close friend and collaborator on Faces Places.

For my shooting star wherever you are... Agnes Varda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M92Ha2VXky — JR (@JRart) March 29, 2019

At the news of her death, Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, and Edgar Wright also hailed Varda as a guiding light and indie cinema master. We’ve rounded up tributes from them and other friends and admirers below and will update this post as more come in.

Last year at Cannes, Agnès Varda invited me to breakfast. She spoke of how she was in the last year of her life. About choices. And change. I told her what she meant to me. She held my hand as I did. Merci, Agnes. For your films. For your passion. For your light. It shines on. pic.twitter.com/NP2FSJACY9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 29, 2019

Work and life were undeniably fused for this legend. She lived FULLY for every moment of those 90 damn years 😻 pic.twitter.com/SHnRbGoDmr — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 29, 2019

RIP Agnès Varda, a icon of independent cinema before it even had that name. 'Faces Places' was an inventive, funny capper on an extraordinary career. Was funny to see her, smiling with bemusement, on the 2017 Oscar circuit. She knew she didn't need one. She was already a legend. pic.twitter.com/RDYP0Zi12O — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 29, 2019

Thank you #AgnesVarda, for carving bold terrain, leaving us countless road maps, and laughing all along the way. x pic.twitter.com/64aHe9afqx — Vic Mahoney (@VictoriaMahoney) March 29, 2019

“We all have inside ourselves a woman who walks alone on the road. In all women there is something in revolt that is not expressed.” —Agnès Varda pic.twitter.com/w4cfHTnffq — Anna Rose Holmer (@BARFH) March 29, 2019

“I feel that between weight and lightness, I choose lightness. And I feel I'm dancing, the dance of cinema.”



Accepting an honorary Oscar in 2017, Agnès Varda brought warmth to the room & proceeded to dance onstage.



Thank you for your vision, Agnès. We know you’re still dancing. pic.twitter.com/ge43gXkXGN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 29, 2019

Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness. The place she occupied is irreplaceable. Agnès loved images, words and people. She’s one of those whose youth will never fade. pic.twitter.com/cpquJXJtwK — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 29, 2019

R.I.P. to a true film pioneer, Agnès Varda, who documented faces and places for 6 decades. She lived to be 90. pic.twitter.com/HyXLeXhyzi — Fandango (@Fandango) March 29, 2019

"I’ve always loved polka dots. Ah, oui. It is a joyful shape, the polka dot. It is alive."



-Agnès Varda pic.twitter.com/Bs5goZtZyu — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) March 29, 2019

"In my films I want to make people see deeply. I don't want to show things but to give people the desire to see." — Agnès Varda, leading light of the French New Wave. Rest in Power ❤️ (1928–2019) pic.twitter.com/B6PnwZUMS3 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 29, 2019

Agnès Varda... One of the greatest moments of my life was getting to spend a day with her. This is the story of how exactly she became a filmmaker on her own terms in 1954 & an interview & photos on how she was making art until now. Will miss her forever. https://t.co/8MbamdCJpC — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) March 29, 2019

Farewell to one of my favorite filmmakers— Agnes Varda 🎥🖤always a curious, creative, child like spirit to the last. moment. We will miss you!! #agnesvarda #rip pic.twitter.com/vjNMhr2apq — Madonna (@Madonna) March 29, 2019

last year, spirit awards. agnès varda walked down the carpet. i politely asked (in french) if i may ask her a question. she said yes. i asked what advice she would give to aspiring female filmmakers. she looked at me and said, “what are you doing here? go make your movie!” RIP. pic.twitter.com/0k3WXcaEoG — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) March 29, 2019

