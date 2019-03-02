Employee of the Month

Adrienne Truscott Transformed Comedy About Rape, and Alysia Reiner Proved Women-Driven Films are Good Business

How two women in show business are pushing their crafts forward.

Adrienne Truscott reveals what comedians mean by “funny is funny.” Her debut solo show transformed #MeToo and #TimesUp and still manages to be hilarious, as she proves just how funny feminists can be. Plus, Pamela Adlon’s Better Things on FX starts up again, while Orange Is the New Black reaches its final season. What do they share in common? Actor Alysia Reiner. The actor speaks about the two hit series and her film Egg, which co-stars Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, and cracks into motherhood and work from a fresh, fun, and smart angle.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Theme song by Lady Rizzo.

Movies Podcasts Sexual Assault TV