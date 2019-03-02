Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Adrienne Truscott reveals what comedians mean by “funny is funny.” Her debut solo show transformed #MeToo and #TimesUp and still manages to be hilarious, as she proves just how funny feminists can be. Plus, Pamela Adlon’s Better Things on FX starts up again, while Orange Is the New Black reaches its final season. What do they share in common? Actor Alysia Reiner. The actor speaks about the two hit series and her film Egg, which co-stars Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, and cracks into motherhood and work from a fresh, fun, and smart angle.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Theme song by Lady Rizzo.