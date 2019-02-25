Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Damon Young to talk about Zion Williamson’s shoe explosion and knee injury and whether he should play another game for Duke before going to the pros. Scott Eden also joins to discuss his ESPN story on evidence that referee Tim Donaghy fixed NBA games. Finally, Dvora Meyers of Deadspin assesses whether breaking should be an Olympic sport.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Damon Young on Twitter and buy his book What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.

• Zion Williamson blew out his shoe and injured his knee during Duke’s game against North Carolina.

• Jerry Brewer’s Washington Post piece on Williamson’s injury and amateurism.

• The NBA’s one-and-done rule appears to be on the way out.

• Follow Scott Eden on Twitter.

• Read Eden’s ESPN piece, “How former ref Tim Donaghy conspired to fix NBA games.”

• The NBA released a statement in response to Eden’s piece.

• The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics want breaking in the games.

• Dvora Meyers’ Deadspin piece, “Can Breaking Become an Olympic Sports and Still Keep Its Soul?”

• Buy Joseph Schloss’ 2009 book about breaking, Foundation: B-boys, B-girls and Hip-Hop Culture in New York.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Airflares:

Stefan’s Airflare: George Eastham was the Curt Flood of English football. He also played for the Cleveland Stokers.

Josh’s Airflare: Why were dunks banned in amateur basketball in the 1960s and 1970s? In part, to prevent rims from getting damaged.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s prostitution imbroglio.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.