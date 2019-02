What Time Were the Super Bowls?

Don’t forget to pack an extra flux capacitor! Isabelle Grosjean / Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 3.0

Super Bowl Sunday has come around again, and with it, a surge in search engine traffic from people who want to know what time the Super Bowl was. In service to our readers, here is a comprehensive answer. All times are UTC, although the incomplete transition from the rubidium to the cesium standard for atomic clocks mean that the times in the late 1960s can’t be determined as precisely as more recent Super Bowls. We hope this clears up any questions you may have had.

• January 15, 1967, 21:15

• January 14, 1968, 20:05

• January 12, 1969, 20:05

• January 11, 1970, 20:40

• January 17, 1971, 19:00

• January 16, 1972, 19:35

• January 14, 1973, 20:49

• January 13, 1974, 19:30

• January 12, 1975, 20:00

• January 18, 1976, 19:14

• January 9, 1977, 20:47

• January 15, 1978, 23:17

• January 21, 1979, 21:15

• January 20, 1980, 23:15

• January 25, 1981, 23:16

• January 24, 1982, 21:20

• January 30, 1983, 23:17

• January 22, 1984, 21:45

• January 20, 1985, 23:19

• January 26, 1986, 22:21

• January 25, 1987, 23:13

• January 31, 1988, 23:20

• January 22, 1989, 22:18

• January 28, 1990, 22:23

• January 27, 1991, 23:19

• January 26, 1992, 23:25

• January 31, 1993, 23:25

• January 30, 1994, 23:22

• January 29, 1995, 23:21

• January 28, 1996, 23:21

• January 26, 1997, 23:25

• January 25, 1998, 23:24

• January 31, 1999, 23:25

• January 30, 2000, 23:25

• January 28, 2001, 23:28

• February 3, 2002, 23:30

• January 26, 2003, 23:26

• February 1, 2004, 23:25

• February 6, 2005, 23:38

• February 5, 2006, 23:27

• February 4, 2007, 23:25

• February 3, 2008, 23:30

• February 1, 2009, 23:31

• February 7, 2010, 23:32

• February 6, 2011, 23:34

• February 5, 2012, 23:30

• February 3, 2013, 23:31

• February 2, 2014, 23:32

• February 1, 2015, 23:30

• February 7, 2016, 23:39

• February 5, 2017, 23:37

• February 4, 2018, 23:31

This is a developing story. We will update this post as we learn more.