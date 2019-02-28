Studio 360

These Go to 11

This Is Spinal Tap at 35. Plus, N.K. Jemisin on How Long ’til Black Future Month?, and the mythology—and musicality—of Robert Johnson’s “Cross Road Blues.”

By

Kurt Andersen talks with author N.K. Jemisin about writing, politics, and her new book, How Long ’til Black Future Month? Our latest American Icons segment is about “Cross Road Blues,” the song that helped to posthumously popularize—and mythologize—Robert Johnson. And how This Is Spinal Tap, which opened 35 years ago this week, helped create the template for other hilarious mockumentaries.

