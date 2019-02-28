Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with author N.K. Jemisin about writing, politics, and her new book, How Long ’til Black Future Month? Our latest American Icons segment is about “Cross Road Blues,” the song that helped to posthumously popularize—and mythologize—Robert Johnson. And how This Is Spinal Tap, which opened 35 years ago this week, helped create the template for other hilarious mockumentaries.

