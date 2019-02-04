Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley discuss the Patriots’ putrid Super Bowl win over the Rams. The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis then joins the show to assess Tony Romo’s performance in the booth. Finally, they critique the New York Knicks’ decision to trade their young star Kristaps Porzingis.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Gundars Vētras:

• Stefan’s Gundars Vētra: Chip Oliver quit the Oakland Raiders, joined a commune, and acted in a pilot for All in the Family. (He didn’t get the role.)

• Josh’s Gundars Vētra: The “left, right, left, right, sit down!” chant is extremely ineffectual.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Ben discuss whether Saints fans have gone too far or not far enough in their Super Bowl protests.

