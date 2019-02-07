Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves. Photo illustration by Studio 360. Photos by MediaPunch Inc/Alamy Stock Photo and Harrison McClary/Reuters.

An hour on country music: past, present, and future. Nashville-based music reporter Jewly Hight gives Kurt an update on how female artists in country music are forging new paths in an industry that’s become unwelcoming male. Dolly Parton reflects on her long career. Willie Nelson shares an aha moment about the song that changed his life. And the incomparable Dwight Yoakam performs live in studio.

