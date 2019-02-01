The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, As Good as It Gets, and The Portrait of a Lady are all coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by PolyGram Filmed Entertainment/Working Title Films; Codeblack Films/Liongate; TriStar Pictures; Gramercy Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Personal Shopper. IFC Films

Must Watch

Jaws

Valentine’s Watch

About a Boy

As Good as It Gets

Hairspray (2007)

Pretty in Pink

The Breaker Upperers (Feb. 15)

The Rebound (Feb. 28)

Good Watch

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Personal Shopper

The Edge of Seventeen

Velvet Buzzsaw

Little Women (Feb. 11)

Studio 54 (Feb. 16)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Feb. 16)

Our Idiot Brother (Feb. 26)

Binge Watch

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (Feb. 27)

Family Watch

True: Happy Hearts Day

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua (Feb. 3)

Dolphin Tale 2 (Feb. 25)

Torture Watch

Hostel

Nostalgia Watch

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

Final Destination

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

If You’re Bored

Black Sea (Feb. 16)

Siempre bruja

The Soloist (Feb. 6)

Yucatan (Feb. 15)

The Drug King (Feb. 21)

Firebrand (Feb. 22)

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) (Feb. 22)

The Photographer of Mauthausen (Feb. 22)

Jeopardy!, Collection 2 (Feb. 28)

Netflix Programming

Russian Doll

Bordertown, Season 2 (Feb. 2)

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) (Feb. 2)

¡Nailed It! México (Feb. 8)

El árbol de la sangre (Feb. 8)

High Flying Bird (Feb. 8)

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Feb. 8)

One Day at a Time, Season 3 (Feb. 8)

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Feb. 8)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Season 2 (Feb. 8)

Unauthorized Living (Feb. 8)

The Break, Season 2 (Feb. 9)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) (Feb. 10)

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine (Feb. 11)

Dating Around (Feb. 14)

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Feb. 14)

The Dragon Prince, Season 2 (Feb. 15)

The Umbrella Academy (Feb. 15)

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Feb. 15)

Chef’s Table, Volume 6 (Feb. 22)

GO! Vive a tu manera (Feb. 22)

Paddleton (Feb. 22)

Rebellion, Season 2 (Feb. 22)

Suburra, Season 2 (Feb. 22)

The Big Family Cooking Showdown, Season 2 (Feb. 22)

Workin’ Moms (Feb. 22)

HBO

Collateral. Dreamworks Productions

Must Watch

Collateral (2004)

Valentine’s Watch

The Prince & Me (2004)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Good Watch

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

Buried (2010)

Hulk (2003)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

Sunshine (2007)

Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version) (2018) (Feb. 16)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Feb. 9)

Family Watch

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

If You’re Bored

Beyond the Reach (Extended Version) (2015)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Jessabelle (2014)

The Liability (2013)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

Religulous (2008)

Secret Window (2004)

You Got Served (2004)

Uncle Drew (2018) (Feb. 2)

Breaking In (Extended Version) (2018) (Feb. 23)

HBO Original Programming

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (Feb. 12)

United Skates (Feb. 18)

It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It (Feb. 23)

O.G. (Feb. 23)

Season Premieres

Folklore, Series Premiere

2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Premiere (Feb. 8)

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Premiere (Feb. 18)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Premiere (Feb. 18)

Estrenos

Lullaby (2018)

Recreo (2018)

Locos De Amor 2 (Crazy In Love 2) (2018) (Feb. 15)

Amazon

The Kid.

Must Watch

The Matrix (1999)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Silent Watch

The Kid (1921)

Orphans of the Storm (1921)

Valentine’s Watch

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Good Watch

Flesh + Blood (1985)

Marathon Man (1976)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018) (Feb. 8)

What They Had (2018) (Feb. 16)

The Party (2017) (Feb. 17)

Problematic Watch

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Binge Watch

The Tunnel, Season 3 (Feb. 5)

Nostalgia Watch

Along Came Polly (2004)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Family Watch

Odd Squad: Odds and Ends (2018) (Feb. 21)

If You’re Bored

23 1/2 Hours Leave (1937)

A Romance of Happy Valley (1919)

A Strange Adventure (1932)

Barefoot (2014)

Bounty (2009)

Brand of the Devil (1944)

Chaos (2009)

Delta Farce (2007)

Every Day (2018) (Feb. 25)

Foolish (1999)

Gambler’s Choice (1944)

Generation Wealth (2018)

Gorilla Ship (1932)

Guru, the Mad Monk (1970)

Hay Foot (1942)

Headline Crasher (1937)

High Lonesome (1950)

High School Girl (1934)

Hollywood Without Make-Up (1963)

Hunters of the Deep (1954)

Irish Luck (1939)

Jacaré (1942)

Joan the Woman (1916)

Lady from Chungking (1942)

Little Miss Hoover (1918)

Loaded Pistols (1948)

Lost Canyon (1942)

Lucky Ghost (1942)

Lucky Terror (1936)

Lying Lips (1939)

Marie Galante (1934)

Men of the Plains (1936)

My Lady of Whims (1925)

Neath Canadian Skies (1946)

Neath the Arizona Skies (1934)

Next Day Air (2009)

No Substitute for Victory (1970)

Oriental Evil (1951)

Outlaw Express (1938)

Outlaws of the Desert (1941)

Papillon (2018) (Feb. 7)

Paradise Express (1937)

Partners of the Plains (1938)

Pirates on Horseback (1941)

Private Snuffy Smith (1942)

The Promise (2017) (Feb. 8)

Queen of the Jungle (1935)

Racing Blood (1936)

Raiders of the Border (1944)

Rawhide (1938)

Reckless Decision (1933)

Rogue of the Range (1936)

A Romance of the Redwood (1917)

Round-Up Time in Texas (1937)

Rubber Tires (1927)

Secret of the Wastelands (1941)

Secrets of Three Hungry Wives (1978)

Sepia Cinderella (1947)

Sisters of Death (1976)

Sparrows (1926)

Spirit of Youth (1938)

Star Kid (1997)

Stella Maris (1918)

Swamp Fire (1946)

Texas Jack (1935)

Texas to Bataan (1942)

That Gang of Mine (1940)

The Border Legion (1940)

The Ghost Walks (1934)

The Hoosier Schoolmaster (1935)

The James Dean Story (1957)

The Jesus Trip (1971)

The Kid Ranger (1936)

The Last of the Clintons (1935)

The Love of Sunya (1927)

The Married Virgin (1918)

The Money (1976)

The Phantom Broadcast (1933)

The Proud and Damned (1972)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

The Shadow Strikes (1937)

The Violent Years (1956)

Three Husbands (1950)

Three Men from Texas (1940)

Tombstone Canyon (1932)

Tomorrow at Seven (1933)

Tracy the Outlaw (1928)

Unforgettable (2017)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vigilantes of Boomtown (1947)

Wacky Taxi (1972)

Wagon Trail (1935)

Wagon Wheels (1934)

Water Rustlers (1939)

West of the Law (1942)

Whistling Bullets (1937)

White Pongo (1945)

Wild Country (2005)

Wildfire (1988)

Winning of the West (1953)

Ye Shanghai (1941)

Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge (1937)

Young Dynamite (1937)

Hillary, Season 1 (Feb. 6)

Death Wish (2018) (Feb. 23)

Amazon Original Programming

White Dragon, Season 1 (Feb. 8)

Lorena, Season 1 (Feb. 15)

This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, Season 1 (Feb. 22)



Hulu

Lars and the Real Girl. Twentieth Century Fox

Must Watch

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Thelma & Louise (1991)



Valentine’s Watch

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Hairspray (1988)

Moonstruck (1987)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Dog Days (2018) (Feb. 4)



Good Watch

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

Bad Santa (2003)

The Bounty (1984)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Caddyshack (1980)

Capote (2005)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Flesh + Blood (1985)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Kingpin (1996)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

The Madness of King George (1994)

Marathon Man (1976)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Royal Tenenbaums (1997)

The Secret Garden (1993)

Three Kings (1999)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Pick of the Litter (2018) (Feb. 2)

Experimenter (2015) (Feb. 4)

Paid in Full (2002) (Feb. 5)

All Square (2018) (Feb. 11)

A Perfect Day (2016) (Feb. 16)

The Party (2018) (Feb. 17)

The Sisters Brothers (2018) (Feb. 18)

Three Identical Strangers (2018) (Feb. 26)

Tickled (2016) (Feb. 27)

Digging for Fire (2015) (Feb. 28)

The Guilty (2018) (Feb. 28)



Problematic Watch

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)



Binge Watch

Legion, Season 2 (Feb. 3)

Real Housewives of New York City, Season 10 (Feb. 4)

Stan Against Evil, Season 3 (Feb. 20)

Archer: Danger Island, Season 9 (Feb. 25)



Nostalgia Watch

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Space Jam (1996)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)



Family Watch

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)



007 Watch

Dr. No (1962)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Moonraker (1979)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

A View to Kill (1985)



If You’re Bored

The Animal (2001)

Barefoot (2014)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Chaos (2005)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Delta Farce (2007)

Equilibrium (2002)

Every Day (2018) (Feb. 25)

Foolish (1999)

Freedomland (2006)

How to Deal (2003)

Metro (1997)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)

Next Day Air (2009)

Old Fashioned (2014)

The Song (2014) (Feb 10)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

The Toybox (2018)

Tomcats (2001)

Unforgettable (1996)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Cabin Fever (2016) (Feb. 2)

Saints & Sinners, Seasons 1-3 (Feb. 4)

The Preppie Connection (2016) (Feb. 9)

False Flag, Season 2 (Feb. 14)

Zac & Mia, Season 2 (Feb. 14)

Bondi Harvest, Season 1 (Feb. 15)

Jamie’s Quick and Easy, Seasons 1-2 (Feb. 15)

Next (2007) (Feb. 15)

Elvis All-Star Tribute (Feb. 18)

Death Wish (2018) (Feb. 23)

The School (2018) (Feb. 25)



Hulu Original Programming

PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) (Feb. 8)

Subscribe to Slate’s Culture newsletter for the best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered twice a week.