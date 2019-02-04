The Super Bowl Halftime Show Happened, We Think

While we cannot confirm the authenticity of this photograph, it appears to show Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine performing at the Super Bowl. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Players are on the field, the New England Patriots have kicked off the ball, and all available evidence indicates that the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII has begun. That means that the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi has happened, presumably in the not too distant past. While Slate’s editorial standards don’t usually favor deductive reasoning over actual reporting, in this case we have little choice: the entire show vanished completely from memory mere seconds after it concluded, and when we played back the tape, the television screen went solid beige for about fifteen minutes, then faded out of existence in a lackadaisical puff of boredom. But the smoke and flames visible in the middle of this time lapse footage of the stadium seems to indicate that something happened:

A time-lapse of the construction, performance and deconstruction of the Super Bowl halftime show.



Efficient work to say the least. pic.twitter.com/L52PdDVKEg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

Although it’s impossible to be certain, experts speculate that Maroon 5 sleepwalked their way through a performance of “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love” before Travis Scott completely failed to electrify crowd and home audience alike with “Sicko Mode.” Following a brief cameo from a surprisingly white drumline, forensic evidence indicates that Maroon 5 performed “A Girl Like You” accompanied by the Atlanta gospel choir Voice of Atlanta, then transitioned into “She Will Be Loved” so smoothly that it was impossible to tell where one Maroon 5 song ended and another began. At some point, we presume, there were drones, and also Big Boi from Outkast singing “The Way You Move.” If these trends continued to the end of the show, we can assume Adam Levine took his shirt off and sang “Moves Like Jagger.” But we’ll never know for sure.

Fortunately, however, there was at least one memorable show going on during Super Bowl halftime: people on Twitter commenting on how unmemorable the Super Bowl halftime show was. Here are some of the highlights:

Soooooooo...... This halftime show though. That’s all for Travis or nah?!?!?! 🤨 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

please put your shirt back on — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) February 4, 2019

Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019

as a person who spent much of high school starting group projects 3 hours before they were due, I know exactly how that halftime show happened — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 4, 2019

Mitt Romney thought that halftime show was amazing. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 4, 2019

If you don’t like this, you’re gonna hate the end of the halftime show, when Adam Levine fucks your mom — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 4, 2019

“and the drones spelled ‘love’ as maroon 5 played” the old robot narrates in a disjointed monotone to the last human child — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5: what do tech startup CEOs listen to before laying off their staff? — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 4, 2019

Back in the dressing room, a sweaty, shirtless Adam Levine stares at his tattoos, brow knitted, still no closer to solving the mystery of his own murder. — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5 is totally letting the music speak for them. — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) February 4, 2019

Can't wait to raise Adam Levine's marginal tax rate to 90% — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) February 4, 2019

It’s cool that they gave the halftime show to that music from the dentist’s office. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) February 4, 2019

I kinda wish I had never called anything terrible in my whole life so I could’ve saved it for this halftime show. — Alec Sulkin (@thesulk) February 4, 2019

do u think a producer screamed into adam levine’s ear “i know it’s early but it’s time for the checkered tank reveal” — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) February 4, 2019

“Give me the Adam Levine California belly tattoo, please.” — guy tomorrow who lost a very very bad football bet — Mark Lisanti (@marklisanti) February 4, 2019

But there was one man who loved the Super Bowl Halftime Show, despite not even being a member of Maroon 5:

That was a rousing #HalftimeShow!! I just wish I understood all the lyrics. — Larry King (@kingsthings) February 4, 2019

Sooner or later, great art finds its audience.