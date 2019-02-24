Six Lessons From Stanley Donen’s Academy Awards Acceptance Speech

Get practicing, nominees! ABC

Stanley Donen, the last standing director from Hollywood’s golden age, has died at the age of 94. Donen, along with frequent collaborator Gene Kelly, redefined movie musicals in the 1950s through films like On the Town and Singin’ in the Rain. But on the Saturday before the Academy Awards—Hollywood’s Biggest Night for Watching TV—it’s fitting to salute Donen for his greatest contribution to television. Not his episode of Moonlighting or the video for Lionel Ritchie’s “Dancing on the Ceiling,” though both are certainly worth appreciating, and not for the 1986 Oscar ceremony he produced, in which Irene Cara sang “Here’s to the Losers” over a montage of Best Picture nominees that didn’t win, ranging from old standbys like Raging Bull, Sunset Blvd., and Citizen Kane to Donen’s own Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. No, Donen’s greatest contribution to TV is unquestionably this transcendent moment of live television, broadcast on ABC on the evening of March 23, 1998, the night he received an Academy Award for lifetime achievement:

The official clip is missing the montage Scorsese presented of Donen’s best work, but since that’s technically Scorsese’s contribution to television based on Donen’s contribution to cinema, the Academy gets a pass. Donen’s decision to accept his lifetime achievement award with a little song and dance might not have made for the Oscars’ greatest musical performance, or even the show’s greatest acceptance speech stunt, but it’s certainly the most charming. Acceptance speeches usually point downward—“these are the people whose invisible drudgework enabled the amazing talent you’re all familiar with”—but Donen makes the explicit argument that what people think of as “his” talent is entirely the result of the brilliant people he’s collaborated with:

I’m gonna let you in on the secret of being a good director. For the script, you get Larry Gelbart or Peter Stone or Huyck and Katz, or Frederic Raphael, like that. If it’s a musical, for the songs you get George and Ira Gershwin or Arthur Freed and Herb Brown, or Leonard Bernstein and Comden and Green, or Alan Lerner and Fritz Loewe, like that. Then you cast Cary Grant or Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Sophia Loren, Richard Burton, Rex Harrison, Gregory Peck, Elizabeth Taylor, Burt Reynolds, Gene Hackman, or Frank Sinatra, like that! And when filming starts, you show up and you stay the hell out of the way. But you gotta show up! You gotta show up. Otherwise you can’t take the credit and get one of these fellas.

Take that, auteurism! There’s a little slight of hand here on top of all the modesty: Donen is describing the work of a producer, not a director, but since he produced his own films after leaving MGM in 1957, he was one of the people responsible for “getting” the world-historical talents he collaborated with. But there are also a lot of lessons the Academy Awards producers, and Sunday’s winners, would do well to take notice of. Here are the six most important:

Get Rid of the Governors Awards. If Stanley Donen received his lifetime achievement award this year, the Oscars audience would only know about it from a brief clip from the Governors Awards, where the Academy has parked all the awards that speak directly to Hollywood’s history. This year actress Cecily Tyson, publicist Marvin Levy, and composer Lalo Schifrin received honorary Academy Awards, while producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall got the Thalberg, but the Academy held the ceremony back in November, apparently on the theory that no one would want to watch Steven Spielberg or Tom Hanks or Laura Dern or Clint Eastwood or Ava DuVernay talk about the people they’ve worked with and been inspired by when they could be watching Kevin Hart not host a big variety show.

Tap Dancing, Tap Dancing, Tap Dancing. Go ahead: browse the Academy’s YouTube channel and find an acceptance speech that wouldn’t have been improved by a little of the ol’ soft shoe. You can’t find it, because it doesn’t exist. If you are nominated for an Oscar this year, there is still time to learn a basic cramp roll so you don’t embarrass yourself by not tap dancing if you win. Toe toe heel heel, Best Original Screenplay nominee Paul Schrader!

Get Rid of the Governors Awards. Why doesn’t the Academy want us to have nice things like Stanley Donen tap dancing? Why?

We Must Never Return to the Lapels of the 1990s. It’s important to note that although Donen’s award may be inspirational for Academy Award producers and aspirational for Academy Awards nominees, it is a chilling cautionary tale for designers of men’s suits. Never forget.

Get Rid of the Governors Awards. There’s no reason to ghettoize awards that go to the people who have contributed the most to the industry over the course of their entire lifetime and lots of reasons not to. Bring these back to the main ceremony and paint a fuller, more respectful portrait of the industry you’re honoring.

Maybe Just Broadcast Singin’ in the Rain Instead? As Donen’s acceptance speech shows, the secret to Oscar magic is tap dancing, a song or two, ill-considered menswear, a proper but not fussy respect for the medium’s history, and Stanley Donen at his most charming. Every year, the Academy hires two producers who spend an extraordinary amount of money trying to put together a new show that hits all those notes, while Academy members, TV executives, and boneheads like me yell for blood. If the goal is to promote motion pictures as an art form to a worldwide audience, what better way to do that than by broadcasting the greatest love letter to movies anyone has ever created? Do we really need actors to read witless banter about the importance of recording engineers when we could learn about the process from this scene instead?

The producers of the Academy Awards show do their best each year to spend as little time as possible giving out awards, critics spend as much time as possible complaining that the show treats the industry with contempt, and audiences spend as much time as possible not watching the Oscars. This is a way to square the circle and please everyone: a respectful salute to the 1950s own respectful salute to the late 1920s that everyone will enjoy watching, with lots of he big musical numbers awards show producers love, but without a single Academy Award presentation. There’s even something for the sadists in the production booth who delight in playing winners off stage in the middle of the biggest moment of their lives:

It should be noted here that at least one visionary actor realized very early on that the Academy Awards should spend more time promoting Singin’ in the Rain. In 1953, Gloria Grahame beat out Jean Hagen for Best Supporting Actress, and, seemingly realizing that every second she took was a second that could have been used telling people how good Singin’ in the Rain was instead, strode briskly to the stage to give an acceptance speech that read, in its entirety, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

But besides the opportunity to finally vindicate Gloria Grahame and right a great historical wrong, broadcasting Singin’ in the Rain instead of the Oscars would allow the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to finally achieve the goal they’ve been tirelessly working for all these years, no matter how many movie lovers they alienate in the process. That’s right: Singin’ in the Rain is less than three hours long. Thank you, Stanley Donen!

