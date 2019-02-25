Spike Lee Finally Won an Oscar and Had the Best Reaction of the Night

The word today is irony. The date, the 24th. The month, February, which also happens to be the shortest month of the year. Which also happens to be Black History Month. The year, 2019. The year, 1619. History, herstory. 1619, 2019. 400 years. 400 years our ancestors were stolen from mother Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virginia enslaved. Our ancestors worked the land from can’t-see-at-morning to can’t-see-at-night. My grandmother Zimmie Shelton Reatha, who lived 100 years young, who was a Spellman College graduate even though her mother was a slave. My grandmother who saved 50 years of social security checks to put me through college. She called me Spikey-poo. She put me through Morehouse College and NYU grad film. NYU!

Before the world tonight, I give praise to my ancestors who built our country, along with the genocide of our native people. We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love, wisdom, we’ll regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment.

The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize, let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.