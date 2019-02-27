Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 544 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts are joined by Christina Cauterucci to discuss this year’s Oscars fashion.

This week, Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss the 2019 Oscars. After months of controversy and backtracking from the Academy, how did the host-less show hold up? And in 2019, how much do the awards matter in the first place? Next, they debate the merits of The Other Two, a new series that follows the unglamorous older siblings of a tween who’s become an overnight viral sensation. Finally, Instagram is beginning to inform our approach to our living spaces, restaurant decor, and even architecture. The gabbers discuss how they feel about the phenomenon and what they personally look for in friends’ feeds.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• “Kevin Hart, the “Popular” Film & Cancelled Categories: A Complete Timeline of the 2019 Oscar Drama” by Emma Dibdin in Harper’s Bazaar

• “Confessions of a Ladley Gooper Shipper” by Ruth Graham in Slate

• “‘Green Book’ is the Worst Best Picture Winner Since ‘Crash’” by Justin Chang in the Los Angeles Times

• “Why Do the Oscars Run Long? We Analyzed 10 Shows and This Is What We Learned” by Michael Ordoña in the Los Angeles Times

• “Olivia Colman’s Win Was the Oscars’ Biggest Surprise. Her Response Was Everything an Awards Speech Should Be” by Dan Kois in Slate

• The Other Two

• “The Culture Gabfest ‘Nobody’s Mad at Columbo’ Edition” by Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner in Slate

• “YouTubers Have Family Drama, Too: The Intergenerational Charms of ‘The Other Two’” by Alison Herman in The Ringer

• “How Letterboards Took Over America” by Heather Schwedel in Slate

• “Instagram is Pushing Restaurants to be Kitschy, Colorful, and Irresistible to Photographers” by Casey Newton in The Verge

• “Confessions of a Selfie Addict” by Simon Doonan in Slate

Endorsements

Dana: The new BirdNote podcast Sound Escapes

Julia: Emma Thompson’s letter to Skydance Animation

Steve: “4am” by Girl in Red and “I Know,” a collaboration between Fiona Apple and King Princess

Outro: “Body of Water” by Velee

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

