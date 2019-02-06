Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Netflix.

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 541 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the state of the Super Bowl as an American cultural phenomenon.

This week, Steve, Dana, and Julia unpack Russian Doll, the new Netflix drama in which Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia is forced to relive her own death over and over. The hosts examine how the series twists familiar time loop tropes and debate whether it succeeds in escaping Groundhog Day’s shadow. Next, they take on the Oscar-nominated documentary Minding the Gap, in which 24-year-old director Bing Liu turns his camera on the boys (now men) he grew up with—forcing him to navigate both his closeness to his subjects and unexpectedly difficult material. Finally, the gabbers are joined by Vanity Fair’s K. Austin Collins and Richard Lawson to talk about “The 25 Most Influential Scenes of the Past 25 Years.” They discuss how the package came to be and the changing cultural (and technical) landscape it reveals, then share their own picks for the most formative cinematic moments of the era.

Endorsements

Dana: Dreyer’s English by Benjamin Dreyer

Julia: ABC Radio’s podcast The Dropout

Steve: Paddington 2 and The Daily’s “The President and the Publisher”

Outro: “Innovations” by From Now On

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

