Intimate moments from the 1982 movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the Hulu show The Bisexual, and the 2017 movie Call Me by Your Name. Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo, Tereza Cervenova/Hulu

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

As Cupid takes aim this week, a look at how sex and sexuality are handled—and mishandled—on-screen. Kurt Andersen speaks with Slate’s Jeffrey Bloomer on depictions of first-time sex. Intimacy-scene consultant Alicia Rodis describes how she helps actors who are virtual strangers seem like they are deeply and lustily in love during sex scenes. Desiree Akhavan’s TV show, The Bisexual, takes on what she sees as an anti-bisexual bias, a bias she demonstrates with clips from shows including Sex and the City and Orange Is the New Black. Plus, a look back at how Reality Bites, which hit theaters 25 years ago this week, helped channel the Gen X zeitgeist.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.