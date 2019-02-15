Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: Russian Doll

Willa Paskin, Dana Stevens, and Rachel Syme spoil Russian Doll.

By

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Willa Paskin is joined by Dana Stevens and Rachel Syme to discuss the Netflix original series Russian Doll. What does this show have to say about New York City? Would the show still work without Natasha Lyonne? Should there be a second season? Listen to them discuss below. Read Willa’s review of the show here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

Netflix Podcasts Spoiler Specials TV