R. Kelly Charged With Sexual Abuse of Four Victims, Three of Them Underage

R. Kelly in Chicago on May 7, 2016. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

A warrant is out for the arrest of musician R. Kelly, who has been charged on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced at a press conference Friday that a grand jury indicted Kelly for incidents involving four victims—three of them underage at the time—that took place over the course of more than a decade. Foxx noted that each count carries a possible sentence of three to seven years.

The first victim (identified by the intials H.W.) was involved in incidents between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999. Kelly is being indicted on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on the basis of the victim being under the age of 17 at the time, while Kelly is more than five years older than her.

A second victim (R.L.) was involved in an incident between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001. Kelly is being indicted on on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on the basis of the victim being under the age of 17 at the time, while Kelly is more than five years older than her.

A third victim (L.C.) was involved in an incident on Feb. 18, 2003. Kelly is being indicted on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse “based on the transmission of semen by Kelly upon any part of the body of the victim for the purpose of sexual gratification during the course of an underlying felony of attempted criminal sexual assault.”

A fourth victim (J.P.) was involved in incidents between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010. Kelly is being indicted on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on the basis of the victim being under the age of 17 at the time, while Kelly is more than five years older than her.

The Chicago Tribune reports that according to Kelly’s lawyer Steven Greenberg, the musician will surrender himself to police. Foxx said that Kelly is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.

