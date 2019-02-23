Paul George Demonstrates the Power of Staying Put

Paul George: Not complacent. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Paul George was supposed to be a temp. When the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired him in a trade with Indiana two summers ago, all signs pointed to the forward being a rental. George had told the Pacers that he wanted to be traded to his hometown Lakers, but the team ignored his wishes and instead sent him to the Los Angeles of central Oklahoma. His first year there was one of moderate success. George made an All-Star appearance, but the Thunder were unceremoniously dumped from the postseason in the first round by the Utah Jazz. The temp was free to leave in 2018 … but he didn’t. George signed a $137 million contract with the Thunder that should keep him in Oklahoma City through 2022. He didn’t even take a meeting with the Lakers.

In this era of frenetic player movement, George’s decision to stay put in a small market was surprising. It was a choice that could perhaps be explained by complacency–no one likes moving—but George hasn’t rested on any laurels this year. He’s enjoying the best season of his career, and his performance during Friday night’s 148-147 double-overtime win against Utah was the stuff of MVP submission tapes. He scored 47 points (17 of which came in the fourth quarter) and had nine rebounds and seven assists. Would a complacent man attempt a windmill dunk in overtime?

PAUL GEORGE WINDMILL IN OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S2mwz7rxpV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2019

That could have gone poorly! But, with last week’s calamitous dunk contest still fresh in the mind, George went for flair anyway. “That was a statement,” he said after the game. “It’s going to be a long O.T. for that opposing team.” That’s not how time works, but you have to admire the confidence.

Or maybe that is how time works? Friday’s long overtime begat a second overtime, and George left enough in the tank to call game. With time running out, he split two defenders and launched a teardrop winner that nearly scraped paint off the arena’s ceiling.

PG GAME WINNER IN DOUBLE OT 😤 pic.twitter.com/LAwlReoOfS — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2019

If the season ended today, George would finish with his career-best averages for points, assists, and rebounds. That he’s putting up these numbers and hitting game-winners while sharing the ball with former usage-rate tyrant Russell Westbrook is nothing short of astounding, but I guess we shouldn’t be surprised anymore. “He knows what he’s doing,” Westbrook said of the would-be temp after Friday’s game. Sure seems like it.