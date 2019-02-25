Wail Along With Lady Gaga as She Performs “Shallow” at the Oscars

There was something ominous about the sight of Bradley Cooper escorting Lady Gaga to the stage for their duet at the Academy Awards, given what happens to their characters in A Star Is Born. Fortunately, there was no pants-wetting or speech-crashing at this ceremony, just Cooper and Gaga singing “Shallow” while sitting cheek to cheek—and that electrifying, oh-so-satisfying scream that makes you want to wail along.

Though neither performer won in the acting categories on Sunday, “Shallow” did win Gaga her first ever Oscar, for Best Original Song, which she shared with co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando. She thanked Cooper in particular: “There’s not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you.” Gaga had previously been nominated for “Til It Happens to You” from the documentary The Hunting Ground.

