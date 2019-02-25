Oscar nominees Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Despite several false alarms, the 91st Academy Awards will broadcast all 24 of its awards during the telecast on ABC on Sunday night. Who will win the Best Actress showdown between Lady Gaga and Glenn Close? Can Roma claim Best Picture and make Oscars history? Or will the Academy’s top honor go to The Favourite, Green Book, or something else entirely?

Below is the complete list of winners, which we’ll keep updated as they’re announced throughout the ceremony.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

**Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Directing

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Documentary Feature

**Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

**Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

**Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

**Vice

Best Production Design

**Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

