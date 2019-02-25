Brow Beat

Here’s Your Complete, Running List of 2019 Oscar Winners

By

Best Foreign Language Film nominee for 'Roma' Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for Best Foreign Language Film during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
Alfonso Cuarón accepts the award for Best Foreign Language Film.
VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Despite several false alarms, the 91st Academy Awards will broadcast all 24 of its awards during the telecast on ABC on Sunday night. Who will win the Best Actress showdown between Lady Gaga and Glenn Close? Can Roma claim Best Picture and make Oscars history? Or will the Academy’s top honor go to The Favourite, Green Book, or something else entirely?

Below is the complete list of winners, which we’ll keep updated as they’re announced throughout the ceremony.

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
**Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

**Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
**Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Directing

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
**Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
**BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
**Green Book
Roma
Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
**Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Documentary Feature

**Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
**“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Score

**Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
**Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
**Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
**Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
**Vice

Best Production Design

**Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther
**Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther
**Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
**First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
**Period. End of Sentence.

Best Animated Short

Animal Behaviour
**Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Live Action Short

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
**Skin

Subscribe to Slate’s Culture newsletter for the best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered twice a week.

Movies The Oscars