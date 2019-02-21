Studio 360

The Oscar Hour

Two nominees: actor Richard E. Grant and Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Plus, how a “movement director” helped Rami Malek embody Freddie Mercury.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

The annual Oscar hour. Kurt Andersen starts it off with his takeaway from this year’s crop of nominees: Some actors delivered great performances in films that overall were not so great. Then Kurt talks with Richard E. Grant about his nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and some of his other memorable roles, including in Withnail and I. Finally, the invaluable yet seldom acknowledged job of a movement director, namely Polly Bennett, who helped Rami Malek embody Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

