With Fever Pitch, About a Boy, and High Fidelity, Nick Hornby created a niche penning romantic comedies from the male perspective and launching the crush-worthy careers of Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and John Cusack on both sides of the pond. Then he went on to prove that he can deftly embody a female lens with the box-office hits Wild and Brooklyn and the critically acclaimed An Education. Now, Hornby has teamed up with Stephen Frears to tackle marriage from both male and female perspectives in their new TV series, State of the Union, which stars Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd. In the interview, Hornby discusses the new project, whether philanthropy is harder to pull off in the U.S. than in England, and how Brexit will be the end of everything. He also talks about what he gets out of doing philanthropy and why it is easier to get honest feedback in the film industry than in book publishing.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Theme song by Lady Rizo.